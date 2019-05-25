English footballer Harry Kane meets Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

English footballer Harry Kane met Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

The duo shared pictures of the moment on their Twitter accounts.

It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

Kohli will lead India in its quest for the team’s third world championship against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

Harry Kane will be part of Tottenham Hotspur squad which play Liverpool in the final of 2018-19 Champions League final.

They both wished each other good luck in their respective matches.