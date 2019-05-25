HOME > Sports

English footballer Harry Kane meets Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

4 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Harry Kane/Twitter

English footballer Harry Kane met Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

The duo shared pictures of the moment on their Twitter accounts.

Kohli will lead India in its quest for the team’s third world championship against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

Harry Kane will be part of Tottenham Hotspur squad which play Liverpool in the final of 2018-19 Champions League final.

They both wished each other good luck in their respective matches.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Football Harry Kane virat kohli


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Football, Harry Kane, Virat Kohli, Cricket, Football, Lord's Cricket Ground
 
MOST READ
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Hosts England unveil World Cup 2019 kit
Hosts England unveil World Cup 2019 kit
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.