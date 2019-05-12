England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan

England’s Liam Plunkett may find himself in trouble after a clip has surfaced on social media in which the pacer appears to be tampering with the ball.

Plunkett, who claimed two wickets but gave away 64 runs in nine overs, appears to be using his fingernails to scrape either the surface of the ball or the seam.

The ball appears to be heavily scuffed in the clip as Plunkett’s fellow pacer Chris Woakes delivers it.

#ICCWorldCup2019 what a great way to win a game. No one noticed Liam Plunkett Ball tampering and the condition of the ball. It was all planned. No fair cricket unfortunately.

The Australian batting trio of former captain Steven Smith, former vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman David Bancroft were suspended for 12 months by Cricket Australia for their roles in using sandpaper to tamper with the ball.