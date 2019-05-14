England rest Buttler, Rashid, Archer for third ODI

England will be playing the third ODI against Pakistan without the likes of batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounder Adil Rashid and pacer Jofra Archer, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Reports stated that the team selectors have been given time off on the back of their performances in the only T20I and the ongoing five-match ODI series.

James Vince, Joe Denly and several England’s pacers are in contention for selection in today’s fixture.

The third game of the series will be played at Bristol on Tuesday. The fixture will begin at 5pm Pakistan Standard Time.

England have a 1-0 lead in the series.