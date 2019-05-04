HOME > Sports

England pick Phil Salt for Pakistan T20I

37 mins ago

England have included batsman Phil Salt in its squad for the one-off T20I against Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, according to Sky Sports.

The Sussex batsman comes in for Dawid Malan, who has been ruled out of the fixture due to a groin injury.

The batsman played a key role in the Sussex Sharks’ four wins in their opening six games in the Royal London One-Day Cup. However, his recent form in last year’s T20 Vitality Blast earned him a spot in the side.

Salt amassed 355 runs at a strike rate of 172. He took part in the Abu Dhabi T20 and Pakistan Super League.

 
