England order seam-friendly balls for Ashes series

England and Wales Cricket Board have instructed ball manufacturing company Dukes to make balls which are seamer friendly for the upcoming Ashes Test series.

ECB have instructed Dukes to produce 500-600 cherries to the same specification used in 2017 and 2018.

The balls for this year’s county championship had a smaller seam which aimed to balance between bat and ball. However, the ECB has decided that the ball for Ashes series and the fixtures against Ireland would be made to the same specification in the previous two summers.

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England’s men’s cricket, said that the side is not aiming to cater to home advantage.

“People will say that, but that’s why we want to be on the front foot. We didn’t want to appear as though we were doing this underhandedly,” he said. “I’ve spoken to Cricket Australia, they were fine, and I’ve spoken to Cricket Ireland (who play at Lord’s in July). It’s our decision but it’s important we made contact with them.”

Giles added that there was risk in choosing to go with the bowling friendly balls. “But clearly Jimmy Anderson is one of our best weapons, one of the best bowlers who has ever played the game, and we want to bring him into the game.”