England can score 500 in ODIs, says Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood believes that his side can go down in history books as the first team to score 500 runs in an ODI.

“That is a realistic target for our one-day team,” he said while talking with BBC Sport. “It’s almost normal to get 350; 400 is easily gettable. We truly believe that we can chase down high scores, no matter what the opposition get.”

England will be heading into the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Nottingham on the back of a comfortable six-wicket victory at Bristol after having chase down a 359-run target. The hosts have a 2-0 lead in five-match series and will be looking to clinch the series.

Wood, speaking on his fitness, said that he still has to work a bit more in order to be 100% fit.

“I feel fit and strong and in good rhythm in practice, but there’s nothing like a game when you are under pressure and you need that extra adrenaline. I can’t wait to get out there and try to win the series,” the pacer said.

He went on to say that every player in the side wants to be a part of the World Cup squad and are desperate to prove themselves to the selectors.