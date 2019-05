England and Wales Cricket Board has set up a anti-corruption hotline which aims to tackle match fixing, Sky Sports has reported.

The hotline, named as The Cricket Integrity Line, has been introduced at the start of the season in association with Crimestoppers.

The Cricket Integrity Line will allow cricketers and match officials to report suspicious activity anonymously.

The anti-corruption unit of ECB feels the upcoming 100-ball format and women’s cricket is at risk of corruption.