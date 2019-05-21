Dreamt of meeting Sarfaraz, Arthur: Wahab Riaz

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz said that he used to keep dreaming of meeting captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur since the preliminary squad for World Cup 2019 was announced.

“I had a dream a few days ago that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was telling me to back pack my bags and head to England as the team needs me and I am doing exactly that,” the fast-bowler said in a press conference in Lahore.

Wahab said that he has been working hard for the past two years and did not lose hope. “I was very upset over not making it to the preliminary World Cup squad but never gave up. I always felt that my hard work would pay off.”

The 33-year-old claimed it was his experience which earned him a spot in the side, adding that his critics should now pray for his performance.

He said that the fast-bowler should show aggression and it would be crucial to bowl yorkers on English tracks.

“Every player will come up with a plan of their own whereas the coach also devises a strategy. However, the team which gets the ball to reverse swing will be more successful in the tournament.”

Speaking on his relationship with head coach Mickey Arthur, Wahab said that the statements made by the South African are a thing of the past and he has to look to the future. “I will do my best to meet to his expectations.”