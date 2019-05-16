Defeat to England in third ODI was demoralising: Waqar

Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat to England at Bristol has left former head coach Waqar Younis disappointed with the team’s performance.

The Burewala Express took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

What we saw yesterday #PakVsEng at #Bristol was very demoralising. Pakistani bowlers need and learn quickly and come out with a better plan.. — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) May 15, 2019

Pakistan had set a 359-run target for England to win the third ODI at Bristol. The hosts managed to complete the run chase in the 45th over courtesy of a brutal century by opener Jonny Bairstow.

The Men in Green will be playing the fourth ODI in Trent Bridge on Friday.