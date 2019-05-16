HOME > Sports

Defeat to England in third ODI was demoralising: Waqar

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat to England at Bristol has left former head coach Waqar Younis disappointed with the team’s performance.

The Burewala Express took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Pakistan had set a 359-run target for England to win the third ODI at Bristol. The hosts managed to complete the run chase in the 45th over courtesy of a brutal century by opener Jonny Bairstow.

The Men in Green will be playing the fourth ODI in Trent Bridge on Friday.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England Pakistan waqar younis


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Waqar Younis, Cricket, Pakistan, England, England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, ODI, Bristol
 
MOST READ
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
'Selfish' Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
‘Selfish’ Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar
Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.