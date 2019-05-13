HOME > Sports

Dean Jones backs Asif Ali’s inclusion in World Cup squad

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Australian legend and Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones has voiced his support regarding the inclusion of Asif Ali in Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

He retweeted a post by a journalist calling for the batsman’s inclusion in the side and posted that he had said the same things two months ago.

Asif Ali has impressed under Dean Jones at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), winning the 2018 edition and also impressing in the 2019 one.

Asif Ali’s inclusion in Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup squad is subject to his performance in the ongoing five-match ODI series against England. He struck a half-century in a losing cause for the Men in Green at Southampton to further his case for inclusion.

 
TOPICS:
Asif Ali Cricket Dean Jones Pakistan World Cup 2019


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Asif Ali, Dean Jones, Pakistan, World Cup 2019, Cricket, Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League, PSL,
 
MOST READ
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz
Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz
'Selfish' Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
‘Selfish’ Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.