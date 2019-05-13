Dean Jones backs Asif Ali’s inclusion in World Cup squad

Australian legend and Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones has voiced his support regarding the inclusion of Asif Ali in Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

He retweeted a post by a journalist calling for the batsman’s inclusion in the side and posted that he had said the same things two months ago.

Asif Ali has impressed under Dean Jones at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), winning the 2018 edition and also impressing in the 2019 one.

Asif Ali’s inclusion in Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup squad is subject to his performance in the ongoing five-match ODI series against England. He struck a half-century in a losing cause for the Men in Green at Southampton to further his case for inclusion.