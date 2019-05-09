HOME > Sports

David Ferrer retires from professional tennis

Spaniard David Ferrer played the final match of his career as he lost to Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 in Madrid Open.

Renowned for his never-say-die attitude, the 37-year-old reached the French Open final in 2014, as well as five more Grand Slam semi-finals.

“I couldn’t have given more to this sport,” said Ferrer, who left his bandana on the ‘T’ of the service box.”I don’t know what my legacy will be but I always fought until the last point. Maybe it will be that.”

Ferrer bowed out with 27 ATP titles and a highest ranking of number three in the world.

 
