Cricket World Cup kicks off with glitzy opening party

4 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

A colourful opening party was held in London to mark the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

All 10 captains of the World Cup teams were present on the occasion.

The official theme song of the tournament “Stand By” was performed by Loryn and Rudimental in the event as well.

A 60-second batting challenge was held in which cricketing stars and personalities of the participating nations, representing their countries, had to score as much runs as possible.

The England duo of Kevin Pietersen and Chris Hughes managed to win the competition while Pakistan’s duo of Azhar Ali and Malala Yousafzai finished at seventh position.

Indian duo of Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar finished at the bottom.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke unveiled the World Cup trophy alongside England spinner Graeme Swann.

The World Cup kicks off in London on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

 
