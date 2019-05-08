HOME > Sports

Chris Gayle appointed West Indies vice-captain for World Cup

4 hours ago

West Indies have appointed opener Chris Gayle as the side’s vice-captain for the World Cup in England and Wales, Sky Sports has reported.

The 39-year-old has scored over 10,000 runs in 289 ODIs for the side.

“As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team,” Gayle said in a statement from Cricket West Indies. “This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we’ll do very well for the people of the West Indies.”

Former two-time champions West Indies begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 31.

 
