HOME > Sports

Chelsea star David Luiz wishes Imad Wasim good luck

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Chelsea center-back David Luiz has wished Pakistan all-rounder the best of luck for the upcoming World Cup.

The Brazilian, who is preparing to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final later this week, recorded a message for Imad Wasim.

“Imad Wasim, good luck for the cricket [World Cup] bro,” said Luiz. “I know you are so so good so I hope you win and enjoy a lot. See you soon.”

Pakistan kick off their World Cup campaign against the West Indies on May 31 but go into the World Cup without having won in their last 13 games after their final warm-up game against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled.

 
TOPICS:
chelsea Cricket David Luiz imad wasim Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Hosts England unveil World Cup 2019 kit
Hosts England unveil World Cup 2019 kit
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.