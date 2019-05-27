Chelsea star David Luiz wishes Imad Wasim good luck

Chelsea center-back David Luiz has wished Pakistan all-rounder the best of luck for the upcoming World Cup.

The Brazilian, who is preparing to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final later this week, recorded a message for Imad Wasim.

“Imad Wasim, good luck for the cricket [World Cup] bro,” said Luiz. “I know you are so so good so I hope you win and enjoy a lot. See you soon.”

Being a @TheRealPCB supporter I also requested my friend @DavidLuiz_4 to give a good luck message to my mate Pakistani all rounder @simadwasim for the @cricketworldcup this summer. 🇵🇰 #ImadWasim pic.twitter.com/o5M7lI87G7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

Pakistan kick off their World Cup campaign against the West Indies on May 31 but go into the World Cup without having won in their last 13 games after their final warm-up game against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled.