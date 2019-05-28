‘Chacha Cricket’ to receive the Global Sports Fan Award

Chacha Cricket will be honoured with an award in the United Kingdom during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Chaudhry Abdul Jalil of Sialkot will be given the Global Sports Fans Award on June 14 in Manchester.

The 69-year-0ld is usually seen supporting the Pakistan cricket team while branding the national flag and wearing green clothes.

According to BBC, Chacha Cricket used to work in the United Arab Emirates before gaining popularity by attending cricket matches. He later resigned from his job in order to follow the cricket team around the world on a full-time basis.