Captains determined to perform well in ‘most competitive’ World Cup

The team captains have dubbed the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 the ‘the most competitive tournament in history’.

England skipper Morgan said that he doesn’t think any team has an advantage as the tournament will be extraordinarily competitive and some quality cricket will be played.

“Every captain sitting here would lose their left leg to play in a World Cup final at the home of cricket. It’s something every one of us would have dreamed of as a kid. We are as best prepared as we can be. We just want to play that first game now,” he said.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that the hosts are the strongest side in this tournament because they’re playing in home conditions. He added that all the teams are strong, well balanced and it will be the most competitive events as every side has to play against one another.

Aaron Finch, who leads defending champions Australia, said the team morale has been unbelievable and the crowd will play a part which is expected everywhere in the world.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis added that his side is excited to try out this new tournament and it is great that all teams get to play each other.

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also expressed his confidence heading into the competition. He said all the teams are well balanced and the fans will get to see some exciting cricket.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that there has been talk about rankings, favourites and underdogs but what stands out is how balanced the tournament is.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that the tournament has an exciting format. “In the past, you could play five or six games, and that could be it.To play every side is great for us. We worked hard in the qualifiers to get here, that means it is the top 10 teams in the world, we want to play them all and give ourselves a shot. The team that wins will definitely deserve it.”

Sri Lanka’s new captain Dimuth Karunaratne was of the opinion that his side has had a great experience in England and they reached the country early to get used to the condition.

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said that his side were excited to perform in front of the cricketing world. “To present Afghanistan to the world is great and we are looking forward to it. There will be a huge audience at home in all the different provinces. Cricket is not just a sport now, in Afghanistan it has become something else.”

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is confident his side can surprise the cricketing world. “We have got a great bunch of boys, a good mix of seniors and juniors coming on. Cricket is a game that anyone on their day can beat anybody. If we start well we can hang in there. We are confident that we can go well, but a lot depends on the start.”