Buttler credits T20 cricket for game development

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said that taking parting in 20-over competitions across the world has played a key role in developing his game.

His blistering 110-run knock helped England beat Pakistan by 12 runs in the second ODI at Southampton. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Buttler came to bat with 15 overs to go and went on to hit six boundaries and nine maximums. He reached triple figures in 50 deliveries which is the second quickest century by an England player in the 50-over competition.

“They pushed us all the way and were favourites for quiet a lot of the run-chase with Fakhar Zaman playing so well,” Buttler said while talking to Sky Sports. “We needed him out and we probably needed a few more wickets as well to get there. Credit to the guys, especially David Willey, he bowled great at the death and that’s a great game of cricket.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman said the batting department set the platform required to post a big total and the long batting lineup allows the side to bat deep. “It’s always enjoyable when you can manage to play that way.”

Buttler further praised T20 competitions across the globe for his hard-hitting prowess.

“You watch your own team practice and you play with guys who you’ve played against a lot, you watch them practice and then you pick up other stuff. Age-wise, maturing, I’ve learnt a lot about myself and what works for me. I’ve had some great experiences in the past few years which I’m using, it might not be today, it might be in three game’s time and there is something that someone has said and you think ‘that might work today’,” he added.

The batsman said that he was delighted to be back in the side and performing on the field.