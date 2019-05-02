Bangladesh U16 beat Pakistan by five wickets

Bangladesh U16 clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan U16 in their first three-day game at Fatullah.

Pakistan, being sent in to bat, were dismissed for 148 in 50.4 overs with Mohammad Waqas top-scoring with 39 off 58 balls with five deliveries and a six to his name. He was supported by Umar Eman who made 32 from 76 deliveries with three boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Mushfik Hasan finished with 4-37 in his 15 overs while Mohammad Ashiqur Zaman and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby picked up two wickets each.

The hosts were bowled out for 139 in 45.5 overs. Shakib Shahariyer was the star performer with the bat as he made 43 from 45 deliveries with eight fours to his name. Mofijul Islam and skipper Rihad Khan scored 28 and 23 respectively.

Khalid Khan finished took 5-33 in 13 overs while Ahmed Khan bagged three wickets.

Pakistan, despite having a lead of nine runs, collapsed as the side were bowled out for 110 with only two batsmen scoring in double figures. Sameer Saqib made 48 runs while Ahmed Khan made 24 runs.

Bangladesh chased down the target of 119 for the loss of five wickets in 38.6 overs.

Shakib Shahariyer was the highest scorer for the hosts again as he made 65 off 104 with 11 boundaries to his name. Rihad Khan and Aich Mollah made 18 and 11 runs respectively in the run chase.

Ahmed Khan, Khalid Khan, Farhad Khan and Ali Asfand picked up a wicket each.