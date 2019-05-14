Bangladesh beat West Indies to eliminate Ireland from tri-series

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by five wickets on Monday in Malahide, eliminating hosts Ireland from the competition.

Mustafizur Rahman led the bowling attack for Bangladesh as he finished with figures of 4-43 in nine overs as the West Indies were restricted to 247-9 in 50 overs.

Shai Hope continued to impress with the bat as he made 87 and was supported by Jason Holder (62).

Bangladesh were never really troubled in the chase of 248-run target as Mushfiqur Rahim was top-scorer with 63. Soumya Sarkar made 54 while Mohammad Mithun scored 43 in the innings.

Bangladesh will play West Indies in the final on Wednesday.