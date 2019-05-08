HOME > Sports

Bangladesh beat West Indies in tri-series

2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh clinched an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in Dublin on Tuesday, Sky Sports has reported.

Shai Hope’s second straight ODI century went in vain as Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar helped the side chase down 262-run target.

The Windies batsman struck 109 off 132 deliveries with 11 boundaries and a maximum to his name.

His knock took the side to 205-3 in the 41st over but the side crumbled once he and Roston Chase (51) headed back in the pavilion. Mashrafe Mortaza finished with figures of 3-45 with wickets of Roston Chase, Shai Hope and Jason Holder to his name.

Tamim made 80 while Sarkar put on 73 before their 144-run opening stand came to an end.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim rallied the side to victory with their respective knocks of 61 and 32.

 
TOPICS:
Bangladesh Cricket West Indies


Bangladesh, West Indies, Cricket, Bangladesh vs West Indies, West Indies vs Bangladesh
 
