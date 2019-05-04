HOME > Sports

Babar Azam to play for Somerset in Vitality T20 Blast

6 hours ago

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has been roped in by English county Somerset for this summer’s Vitality T20 Blast.

His participation is subject to the issuance of a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge that playing T20 cricket in England will bring,” Babar said. “I have heard good things about Somerset from Azhar Ali and I want to play a part in club winning matches. I know that Somerset gets good support and I hope that I can give them something to cheer about this year.”

Azam, who is the top ranked T20I batsman in the world, will join the side in July and will represent the county in the group stage and a possible quarter-final.

“To be able to sign a player of the calibre of Babar Azam is tremendously exciting,” said Somerset’s director of cricket Andy Hurry. “He is a proven performer at the very highest level and that is highlighted by the fact that he is the top rated international T20 batsman in the world,” he said.

“Obviously, everyone wants to sign a world-class performer, but we feel that continuity of selection is equally important. For us it is about securing the services of someone as talented as Babar Azam for more than just a handful of fixtures.”

The batsman made his T20I debut at Old Trafford in 2016 and averages at 53.12 with a strike rate of 127.78. He was the sixth-leading run scorer in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

 
