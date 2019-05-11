HOME > Sports

Azhar Ali bowls Somerset into one-day cup championship semifinal

2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Somerset/Twitter

Azhar Ali’s five-wicket haul helped Somerset beat Worcestershire to qualify for the semifinal of the Royal London One-Day Championship in Worcester on Friday.

The leg-spinner finished with figures of 5-34 in seven overs as Worcestershire were bowled out for 190 in chase of a massive 338-run target.

Opener Tom Banton’s 112-run knock, which came off 103 deliveries, was the platform for Somerset to post 337-8 in 50 overs. His innings included 13 boundaries and three maximums.

James Hildreth and Peter Trego contributed 38 and 37 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

In chase of their 338-run target, the hosts kept losing wicket at regular intervals with half of their batting lineup back into the pavilion at the score of 128.

The Pakistani spinner ran riot on the Worcestershire middle and lower order. He will be on a hat-trick in the semifinal of the tournament. His bowling inspired the side to a 147-run win.

Azhar Ali will be on a hat-trick when Somerset face Nottinghamshire in the second semifinal of the tournament.

 
TOPICS:
azhar ali Royal London One-Day Championship


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Somerset, Worcestershire, Royal London One-Day Championship, Cricket, Azhar Ali, Sports, azhar ali bowling,
 
MOST READ
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
Pakistan take on England in one-off T20I
Pakistan take on England in one-off T20I
Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz
Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.