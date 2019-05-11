Azhar Ali bowls Somerset into one-day cup championship semifinal

Azhar Ali’s five-wicket haul helped Somerset beat Worcestershire to qualify for the semifinal of the Royal London One-Day Championship in Worcester on Friday.

The leg-spinner finished with figures of 5-34 in seven overs as Worcestershire were bowled out for 190 in chase of a massive 338-run target.

Opener Tom Banton’s 112-run knock, which came off 103 deliveries, was the platform for Somerset to post 337-8 in 50 overs. His innings included 13 boundaries and three maximums.

James Hildreth and Peter Trego contributed 38 and 37 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

In chase of their 338-run target, the hosts kept losing wicket at regular intervals with half of their batting lineup back into the pavilion at the score of 128.

The Pakistani spinner ran riot on the Worcestershire middle and lower order. He will be on a hat-trick in the semifinal of the tournament. His bowling inspired the side to a 147-run win.

Azhar Ali will be on a hat-trick when Somerset face Nottinghamshire in the second semifinal of the tournament.