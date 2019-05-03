Author of Afridi’s biography terms cricketer as ‘passionate’

Wajahat Saeed Khan, author of cricketer Shahid Afridi’s biography “Game Changer“, has said that the sportsman is a very competitive and passionate person.

Speaking in SAMAA TV program “Naya Din” on Friday, Wajahat said that the book centres around Afridi’s personal life, his relations with other players, spot-fixing scandal and other matters.

Wajahat said that Game Changer was being written for the past 2.5 years and Afridi is just passionate off the field as he is on it, adding that ‘he is a competitive person’.

“Afridi expressed a great deal of patience with me when it came to writing the book. I did the same and we ended up becoming good friends,” he said.

The journalist further revealed that some women, while donning bride dress, have also reached his home for becoming his wife.

Wajahat added that the ups and downs in the relations between Afridi and legendary cricketer Javed Miandad are mentioned in the book. He claimed that Afridi heard stories which had hurt him.

“Afridi wanted to open against India in a test match back in 1999 but he was not even allowed to practice in the nets. Despite that, he scored a century. Miandad told Afridi to give him credit for the performance. A cricketer is bound to get hurt and remembers such things for the rest of his life,” he claimed.

Wajahat said that Miandad is Afridi’s hero and was inspired to become a batsman because of the memorable last-ball six against India in the final of the 1986 Australasia Cup final. “He believed that he could become like him.”

He stated that Salman Butt was being groomed. “Afridi was happy that an educated player was leading the side but look at what he did.”

“The inside story of the spot-fixing scandal is very interesting and the cricketer has explained it in detail. He had shared the information with the team management but it was undermined,” he said.