Australia’s Jhye Richardson ruled out of World Cup

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson will not be available for selection in the upcoming World Cup due to a dislocated shoulder which he suffered earlier this year in the five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

The right-handed fast-bowler disclocated his right shoulder while fielding in the second ODI in Sharjah.

He is being replaced with Kane Richardson in the 15-man squad for the cricket’s biggest tournament.

“If I’m going to be brutally honest, it hasn’t been that easy to accept,” Jhye said. “World Cups don’t come around every day, so it’s been tough. I’ve got the right people around me. The guys are fantastic, they’ve been really supportive every step of the way. I’ve done everything I can, it just wasn’t meant to be and I’m at peace with it. It helps a lot to know there is something just as big around the corner and to have that to aim for it puts a lot of clarity in my mind. I’ll do everything I can to get up for firstly the Australia A tour and then the Ashes.”

Jhye added that he honestly thought that he could get up and was determined to do everything he could. “It was always going to be touch and go, we knew that from the day I did it. I was optimistic all the way through even though bowling wasn’t going the way I would have liked. I still thought I had a chance. Even though people around me were telling me it wasn’t going as well as they would have liked, I was trying to keep positive.”

The fast-bowler said that he would not hesitate to put his body on the line in the future. “That’s the way I want to play my cricket. I want to be able to put my body on the line, that’s what it means to me, and if I get injured doing so then so be it. I can accept that. If I’m trying to save runs for the team and do everything I can then that’s the way I want to go about it and I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again,” he added.

Kane Richardson will be making a notable comeback to the side as he was the highest wicket getter in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. He was ruled out of the India tour due to an injury. He played two games in the five-match ODI series against the Men in Green.