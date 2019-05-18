Australia, England positive about touring Pakistan, says PCB MD

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding talks with Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board officials regarding the resumption of international cricket in the country.

“ECB’s chief executive Tom Harrison is coming to Pakistan,” said PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan in an interview to ESPNcricinfo. “He is excited to come in two to three months [after the World Cup] and he wants to stay and experience living in the country.”

He said that the two sides are very positive about touring Pakistan, which is good for them.

“Kevin Roberts, the Cricket Australia chief executive, is also expected to visit. So it’s about relationship building and it’s very encouraging that they are making efforts to come to us,” Khan added.

He went on to say that the financial situation of the cricket board was decent and in a good place. He said that not playing against India was a major setback for them. “That’s why it’s important for us to bring international team back to Pakistan. It might seem a bit premature when I talked about engaging England and Australia long way before our series, but it’s a process that takes time.”

The PCB’s managing director went on to say that the coming year was an important time for them in terms of financial aspects.

Australia and England are scheduled to visit Pakistan in 2021 and 2022 respectively.