Amir’s World Cup in doubt after suspected chickenpox

Mohammad Amir’s World Cup hopes may be over as the pacer is believed to be suffering from chickenpox, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The left-arm pacer was included in the squad for England, with the pacer told that he must prove his worth in the series if he was to make his way into the World Cup squad. However, he is not with the side anymore due to his illness.

Amir was dropped for the only T20I of the series before the first ODI was abandoned due to rain after only 19 overs into the Pakistan innings.

The 27-year-old missed the second ODI which Pakistan lost by 12 runs with what was announced as a viral infection and is expected to miss the third ODI on Tuesday.

The final two ODIs of the series, on Friday and Sunday, represent Amir’s final chance of forcing his way into the World Cup squad.

Teams have till May 23 to make any changes to the squad, with Pakistan opting to bring Amir and Asif Ali along with them for the tour of England.

Amir missed the previous two World Cups due to his five-year ban and is expected to miss this one due to poor form, having taken only five wickets in the last two years.