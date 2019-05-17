All-rounders to play key role in World Cup: Clive Lloyd

Legendary West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd believes that all-rounders will thrive in the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The former skipper was of the opinion that bowlers would struggle on the flat tracks in England.

“From Afghanistan to England, or from India to the West Indies, every team is blessed with top-class all-rounders,” he said said. “That’s why I believe it will be an all-rounders’ World Cup.”

He said that that many people believe that England would perform well in the tournament given that it is being played on their home ground, adding that the side has performed well in recent years.

“They are a good balanced side. England will be a very tough competitor this time,” he said.