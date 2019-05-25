Afridi urges Sarfaraz to bat high up in the order

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has advised captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead from the front by batting high up in the order.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed should promote himself high up the batting order as he can survive there only,” Afridi said on Friday. “He cannot perform at number five or six as he does not have big shots in his arsenal.”

Afridi added that the team should not make excuses for their performance as they have overcome weaknesses in their bowling department.

Speaking on the inclusion of Wahab Riaz in the World Cup squad, the former skipper joked that the fast-bowler had a dream about the selection committee. “He saw the team captain and coach in his dream as well.”

The 44-year-old said may the pacer’s dreams of not just getting selected in the World Cup but also performing well in the cricket’s biggest tournament may come true.

“We are all hopeful that the pacer performs well,” Afridi said.

He said that it’s a relief that Pakistan aren’t playing England in the initial stage of the competition.