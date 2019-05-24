Afridi sees Pakistan qualifying for World Cup semifinals

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his optimism that the Men in Green will qualify for the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to the combination of its players.

In a video message, Afridi said that the former world champions are capable of beating any team in the competition.

He said that the side experimented in the past and their batting had always been weak until now. He added that experienced bowlers have made a difference in the side.

Afridi stressed the importance of a good start in the competition as it will help the team build momentum. He advised skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to consolidate the team like he has done in the past.

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently signed a two-year deal with the Shahid Afridi Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.