Afghanistan beat Pakistan in World Cup 2019 warm-up

Afghanistan clinched a three-wicket win over Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Bristol on Friday.

Chasing a target of 263, the hosts got off to a flyer courtesy of some delightful shots by opener Hazratullah Zazai who went on to score 49 runs off 28 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums. His partner Mohammad Shahzad was retired hurt for 23.

Rahmat Shah and Samiullah Shenwari could not contribute much to the scoreboard as they were dismissed for 32 and 22 respectively. Asghar Afghan fell cheaply for seven.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi’s 66-run partnership for the sixth-wicket was the key to Afghanistan’s victory. Shahidi remained unbeaten at 74 off 102 with seven boundaries to his name whereas Nabi made 34 off 41 with three fours to his name.

There was commotion in the 48th over when Wahab Riaz struck twice, giving Pakistan some hope of snatching an unlikely win but the match went beyond the Men in Green’s reach when Shahidi struck a boundary in the penultimate over bowled by Imad Wasim.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 262 in 47.5 overs after electing to bat first.

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq put on a 47-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 32.

The Men in Green continued to lose wickets at regular wickets and the side were struggling at 100-4 at one stage.

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik’s 103-run partnership managed to recover the side as Malik made 44. Babar Azam went on to score 112 runs.

The middle and lower batting order could not provide much resistance as the side were bowled out before completing their 50 overs.