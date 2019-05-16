A ‘fiery’ game of cricket played in England

Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff made British radio celebrity Chris Stark play cricket with flaming stumps, pitch, balls and bat at the Threlkeld Cricket Club in England.

It was difficult for Stark to hit the flaming balls initially but he soon got into it after receiving some tips.

The organizer said that the ‘fiery’ fixture was played to celebrate the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England.

The radio personality said that he was excited by the cricketing prospect and “made new friends”.

Stark said that he felt like a barbecue at the end of the video.