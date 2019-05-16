HOME > Sports

A ‘fiery’ game of cricket played in England

May 15 , 2019

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff made British radio celebrity Chris Stark play cricket with flaming stumps, pitch, balls and bat at the Threlkeld Cricket Club in England.

It was difficult for Stark to hit the flaming balls initially but he soon got into it after receiving some tips.

The organizer said that the ‘fiery’ fixture was played to celebrate the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England.

The radio personality said that he was excited by the cricketing prospect and “made new friends”.

Stark said that he felt like a barbecue at the end of the video.

 
Andrew Flintoff Cricket Fire ICC


England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
'Selfish' Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar
