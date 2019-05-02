Fakhar Zaman says Pakistan adapting well to English conditions

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that the Men in Green are adapting well to the English conditions ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“We adapted well,” Zaman was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council, after scoring a century against Northamptonshire in their limited-over fixture on Monday. “It’s a good thing that our batsmen are all among the runs. Irrespective of the opposition, when you make runs, it’s good for the mindset. Wherever you make runs, you get confidence.”

The Pakistan opener added that the side is getting good practice by scoring runs. “We come early and get these practice matches to adapt to conditions.”

Pakistan became the first team to arrive in the United Kingdom where they play England in a one-off T20I and five-match ODI series.

The side has already clinched a 100-run win over Kent and an eight-wicket victory over Northamptonshire. They are scheduled to play Leicestershire on Wednesday in the third and final practice game of the tour.

Pakistan’s batting has been performing well with Imad Wasim scoring a century against Kent while Fakhar hitting a ton against Northants as well. Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail have also scored half-centuries.

The Men in Green will begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies at Trent Bridge on May 31.