England bring in Malan, Duckett for Pakistan, Ireland fixtures

England have included Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett in their squad for the upcoming limited-over fixtures against Pakistan and Ireland, ICC has reported.

Duckett and Malan are no strangers when it comes to playing limited-over international fixtures. Duckett scored two ODI half-centuries in three innings against Bangladesh in 2016, while Malan has scored 78 off 44 against South Africa.

England made the changes after a 21-day ban handed to Alex Hales over failing a second drugs test. The right-handed batsman has been removed from the World Cup squad as well

The side are also dealing with injuries as Sam Billings out of action due to a shoulder dislocation while Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are being rested. The selectors have brought in Ben Foakes as a reserve keeper.

Jason Roy’s back spasm has forced him out of the ODI against Ireland and T20I against Pakistan whereas Mark Wood has been dropped from the side as well.