David Warner predicts high-scoring World Cup

April 30 , 2019

Photo: AFP

Australia batsman David Warner on Tuesday predicted a high-scoring World Cup in the uncertain English conditions.

Warner predicted the World Cup, where Australia are defending champions, will be more like T20 competitions across the world.

“This World Cup, you’ll see some high scores,” Warner said. “For the batter, hopefully the ball isn’t swinging too much. We are playing in England, they are a fantastic team. We are the reigning champions and for us it is going out there backing our abilities and being at our best.”

Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith served 12-month bans for cheating in a Cape Town Test in March last year along with teammate Cameron Bancroft, who missed nine months.

Warner said the break away from cricket had given him time to reflect on his game. “I have had time off to work harder at my game. I put the bat down for 16-18 weeks and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that’s worked for me.”

He said his job as opening batsman was to “put runs on the board.”

 
