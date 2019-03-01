Talking points from the big Karachi-Lahore clash

March 1, 2019

Photo: Courtesy PSL/Twitter

The Lahore Qalandars’ batting lineup failed to fire once again but it was AB de Villiers’ 33-run knock that gave the side some hope of salvaging a victory in the much-anticipated encounter.

The PSL 2019 is proving to be a tournament for the spinners and Karachi Kings’ Iftikhar Ahmed made his mark with impressive figures of 2-4 in two overs, which included the dismissal of the Qalandars’ skipper Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail.

Liam Livingstone continues to score in full flow for the Kings and his 38-run knock proved to be a key factor in the team’s nervy six-wicket win. Not only does he score, the batsman is also able to lay the platform for a high total with partnerships.

Sandeep Lamichhane has turned out to be a fine performer for the Qalandars. He is able to provide early breakthroughs and even the most experienced batsmen are finding it hard to deal with his googlies.

The Karachi Kings are not in the best of form at the moment but Imad Wasim is leading the side to victory after couple of straight losses, which has dented its hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Corey Anderson — who once held the record of scoring the fastest ODI century — has misfired in the tournament. Expected to fire for the Qalandars, the left-handed opener has failed to provide spark to the batting lineup, which is already dealing with hiccups at the moment.

