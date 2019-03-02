Six talking points from thrilling Peshawar-Islamabad fixture

Peshawar Zalmi clinched a thrilling four-wicket fixture against defending champions Islamabad United. Birthday boy Liam Dawson led the onslaught as the former champions chased down the 177-run target on the last ball of the game. The game had the audience on the edge of their seats.

Cameron Delport finally finds his form

The South African batsman scored 71 off 55 balls with the help of eight boundaries. His knock helped the side post a total of 176 in 20 overs. The left-handed batsman has scored 147 runs from eight fixtures with an average of 18.37 and a strike rate of 116.67. The side will be hoping for him to perform in the remaining two round-robin stage fixtures too.

Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz superb once more

The pacers fired on all cylinders in the fixture by taking two wickets each in the fixture. The pacer managed to deceive Islamabad United with their pace variety and tight bowling. Hasan Ali finished with figures of 2-24 while Wahab Riaz took 2-20 in four overs.

Peshawar Zalmi continue to impress in the field

Peshawar Zalmi were impressive in the field once again as they left no stones unturned to dismiss Islamabad United’s batting order. Andre Fletcher’s catch to dismiss Phil Salt had the fans on the edge of their seats. The three direct-hit run outs at the depth of the innings were crucial in restricting the side to a mere 176-run total.

Darren Sammy has a happy knack of playing some crucial knocks

Just when it looked like Peshawar Zalmi were down and out from the game, skipper Darren Sammy stepped up to the challenge and hammered 40 runs at the depth — playing a crucial role in his side’s tense victory over the defending champions. He came in to bat when the side was reeling at 84-5 and scored an 89-run partnership for them.

Liam Dawson wins it for Peshawar on his birthday

Birthday-boy Liam Dawson turned hero for Peshawar. The all-rounder kept his nerve and the run-rate ticking. He was the leading run-scorer with 52 off 35 deliveries, which included three boundaries. He also smashed a boundary on the last ball of the innings.

Faheem Ashraf’s no-ball nightmare cost Islamabad the game

Extra-runs are a nightmare for any bowlers and being hit for the boundary of it is like rubbing salt on the wound. Just when Islamabad United were heading for a comfortable victory, Faheem Ashraf bowled a waist-high no-ball which was deposited into the stands by Liam Dawson and the momentum went in favour of Zalmi.