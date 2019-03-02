Six talking points from the Multan Sultans-Quetta Gladiators fixture

The Quetta Gladiators defeated the Multan Sultans by a margin of six wickets in their lopsided Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture on Friday. With the defeat, the Sultan’s chances of reaching the playoff stage have become really slim.
Let's take a look at some highlights from the match.
Dwayne Bravo shows just why he is such a canny T20 cricketer
Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo single-handedly took the game away from the Sultans with his exceptional bowling performance. He finished with figures of 3-19 in his four overs with an economy of 4.75 per over, which was remarkable. Not only did he dismiss three top-notch batsman, he did not concede a single boundary in the match.
Sohail Tanvir proves impossible to read yet again
Sohail Tanvir showed why he is such an experienced campaigner as he pulled off a remarkable bowling performance at the depth. He took three wickets in the final over of the innings and finished with figures 3- 19 in four overs with an economy of 4.75 per over.
Multan Sultans have a lot of unaddressed problems in their batting
The Sultans' batting lineup misfired against the Gladiators and the side faced problems right from the start. It failed to score boundaries and the run-rate was kept down by the bowlers. Only three batsmen managed to score in double figures while the middle order failed to provide any spark to the innings.
Muhammad Ilyas given just two overs by Shoaib Malik
There were question marks on captaincy of Shoaib Malik as he gave just two overs to promising young fast bowler Muhammad Ilyas. The pacer has emerged as key bowler for the team. Same is the case with Mohammad Irfan, who was given just one over in the entire match.
Ahmed Shehzad criminally slow despite modest target
Ahmed Shehzad played a slow innings of 28 runs off 35 deliveries. He just hit two boundaries in the match and settled with dots along with singles and doubles for most of the game. It remains to be seen if he will be retained in the playing XI on the back of that performance.
Shahid Afridi impresses with the ball on his birthday
Shahid Afridi put on an impressive performance on his 39th birthday. The all-rounder made up for his poor show with the bat by taking early wickets. The leg-spinner kept troubling the batsmen with his bowling and finished with figures of 2-18 in his allotted four overs.
