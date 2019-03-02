Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the food chain in PSL 2019

The league stage of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is in full swing and Peshawar Zalmi is leading the points table.

Zalmi have won five of their seven matches and have 10 points and a net run-rate of 0.852. The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have also won five out of their seven fixtures and but trail behind due to their net-run rate of 0.085.

Islamabad United — with eight points at the moment — have slipped to third position following their defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

The Lahore Qalandars are at fourth position with six points after having won three of four games. The Karachi Kings are at fifth position with six points and are behind due to their net run-rate.

The Multan Sultans — with four points — are currently at the bottom as their poor show continues. They have played eight games and won just two.