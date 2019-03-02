Nicolas Anelka to arrive in Pakistan on March 5

French footballer Nicolas Anelka will arrive in Pakistan to promote football.

The attacker — who has represented illustrious footballing clubs such as Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City — has been included in the World Soccer Stars squad which will tour Pakistan in March this year. He will reach Islamabad on March 5, 2019.

The decision of including the French football in the squad was taken by Touch Sky Group (TSG). He had signed a long term strategic agreement with the World Soccer Stars.

He will meet the new President of the Pakistan Football Federation Syed Ashfaq Shah.

Anelka began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, but soon moved to Arsenal. He became a first team regular and won the PFA Young Footballer of the Year Award. The following season, Real Madrid signed him for £22.3 million in 1999, and after a short spell returned to Paris Saint-Germain in a £20 million deal where he teamed up with Ronaldinho Gaucho.

Despite regular first team football in Paris, Anelka set his eyes upon the Premier League and he went on loan to Liverpool in January 2002 but joined Manchester City for £13 million at the start of the 2002–03 season.

After three seasons in Manchester, he moved to Fenerbahce in Turkey for two seasons before returning to England to join Bolton Wanderers in deals worth £7 million and £8 million, respectively. He transferred to Chelsea from Bolton for a reported £15 million in January 2008. During his transfers over the years, he has built an aggregate transfer cost of just under £90 million.

On 12 December 2011, Shanghai Shenhua announced that they had reached an agreement with Anelka to join the team in the winter transfer window. After one season there, Anelka joined Italian side Juventus on a six-month loan deal in 2013, after which he was released from Shanghai and headed back to the illustrious Premier League in England to West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer.

In 2014, Anelka signed for Mumbai City FC as a Marquee Player and was named player-manager in 2015.

The attacker has a celebrated international career as well. He was a key member of the France side that lifted the 2000 European Championship and part of the squad that played in Euro 2008, although he started just once and came on twice as France fell well short.

He may have been just a 19-year-old but fresh from winning the Double with Arsenal, it was surprising to see the lightning-quick forward not part of France’s victorious World Cup 1998 squad, especially given the goalshy nature of the strikers selected.

Consequently, South Africa in 2010 was the first time on international football’s biggest stage for a 31-year-old who was averaging a goal every five games in his 60-plus international matches.

