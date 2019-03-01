PSL 2019 Live Updates – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

PSL 2019 Match 21
Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
Date: March 1
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
It’s a top-of-the-table clash as number one Peshawar Zalmi take on second placed Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
PESHAWAR ZALMI
Over 18: Peshawar Zalmi 155-5 (need 22 more runs to win)
14 runs come in that over to leave Peshawar needing 22 off the final two
Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone,1 run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, FOUR
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, SIX
Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 leg bye
Over 17: Peshawar Zalmi 141-5 (need 36 more runs to win)
Faheem Ashraf gives just six runs as he is supported superbly by the fielders, who stop three potential boundaries in that over
Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 2 runs
Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, wide
Over 16: Peshawar Zalmi 135-5 (need 42 more runs to win)
Good over by Sami as seven runs come off it but Islamabad may need to break this partnership soon as it balloons past 50
Mohammad Sami to Liam Dawson, no run
Mohammad Sami to Liam Dawson, 2 runs
Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 2 runs
Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 2 runs
Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, no run
Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 128-5 (need 49 more runs to win)
This top-of-the-table clash is going to go the distance as expected. Too close to call going into the final five overs
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, no run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, FOUR
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, no run
Rumman Raees to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 121-5 (need 56 more runs to win)
Zafar Gohar gives away eight runs in that over to finish his spell for 2-30
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 3 runs
Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, no run
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, wide
Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 113-5 (need 64 more runs to win)
Remarkable what an over can do in a T20. 27 runs off that and Peshawar are right back in it
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX + no ball
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 4 byes
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX
Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 86-5 (need 91 more runs to win)
Three runs and a wicket in that over and Peshawar are sinking after their fast start
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, no run
Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run,
Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Kieron Pollard, STUMPED
Zafar Gohar dismisses Pollard and that may well be that for Peshawar Zalmi
Zafar Gohar to Kieron Pollard, no run
Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 83-4 (need 94 more runs to win)
Five runs off Shadab’s fourth over as the leggie finishes his fours over at 2-21
Shadab Khan to Kieron Pollard, no run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 2 runs
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 2 runs
Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 78-4 (need 99 more runs to win)
Peshawar have lost their way here and are now in trouble at the halfway mark as runs dry up
Faheem Ashraf to Kieron Pollard, 4 leg byes
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Kieron Pollard, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Umar Amin, CAUGHT
Peshawar losing wickets in quick fashion here as Umar Amin is dismissed by Faheem Ashraf
Faheem Ashraf to Umar Amin, no run
Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 71-3 (need 106 more runs to win)
Shadab Khan gets his name in the wicket-taker’s column
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run
Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run
Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, LBW
Imam-ul-Haq tries to reverse sweep Shadab Khan but misses and is adjudged leg before wicket
Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run
Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 68-2 (need 109 more runs to win)
Five runs in that over as Islamabad United ramp up the pressure on Peshawar Zalmi
Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, no run
Mohammad Sami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run
Some troubling news as young Nasir Nawaz has been stretchered off on debut
Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 63-2 (need 114 more runs to win)
Five runs and a wicket in that Shadab over as Islamabad look to pull Peshawar back
Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, no run
Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, CAUGHT
Spin does the trick for Islamabad once again and Shadab dismisses Fletcher for 21
Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run
Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 58-1 (need 119 more runs to win)
Five runs off that over as Peshawar’s batsmen know they can now afford to bide their time
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, FOUR
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run
Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 53-1 (need 124 more runs to win)
Peshawar Zalmi are to a strong start and are going along at well above the required run-rate
Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run
Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run
Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX
Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 45-1 (need 132 more runs to win)
Gohar goes for 14 in that over but gets the important wicket of Kamran Akmal
Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 5 wides
Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, CAUGHT
Zafar Gohar dismisses Kamran Akmal as Islamabad get the pivotal first breakthrough
Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, SIX
Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, no run
Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 31-0 (need 146 more runs to win)
Rumman Raees is sent all over the park as he is hit for three sixes in that over
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run,
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, SIX
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, SIX
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, SIX
Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 12-0 (need 165 more runs to win)
Sami goes for 10 in his first over as Kamran Akmal flicks one off his pad for four
Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, no run
Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 leg bye
Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, wide
Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, FOUR
Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, wide
Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 2-0 (need 175 more runs to win)
Rumman Raees keeps it tight as he goes for two runs in the first over
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run
ISLAMABAD UNITED
Over 20: Islamabad United 176 all out
Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 leg bye + RUN OUT
Run out off the final ball as well. Islamabad lose five wickets for three runs in eight balls
Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, wide + RUN OUT
Confusion reigns as Zafar Gohar is run out off a wide ball
Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, no run
Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, BOWLED
Three wickets in three balls. One for Hasan Ali, then a run out and now Wahab gets in on the act by castling Shadab Khan for a golden duck
Wahab Riaz to Nasir Nawaz, RUN OUT
Nasir Nawaz is run out off the first ball of the final over
Over 19: Islamabad United 171-6
10 runs and a wicket come in the penultimate over
Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, BOWLED
Hasan Ali hits Faheem Ashraf’s middle stump and Islamabad lose their sixth
Hasan Ali to Nasir Nawaz, 1 leg bye
Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs
Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs
Over 18: Islamabad United 160-5
Umaid has his revenge as he dismisses Asif off the final ball after being hit for a six on the previous ball
Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, no run,
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, CAUGHT
Asif Ali departs after scoring 23 off just 12 balls
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, wide
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, SIX
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, 2 runs
Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, 2 runs
Over 17: Islamabad United 149-4
What an over that from this year’s leading wicket-taker. Hasan Ali gives away just four runs to go along with Delport’s wicket
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, 2 runs
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, CAUGHT
Hasan Ali dismisses Delport, who goes for a very well-played 71 off 55 balls
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Over 16: Islamabad United 145-3
Asif Ali smashes Umaid Asif back over his head for a maximum to end that 13-run over
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, SIX
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, no run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 15: Islamabad United 132-3
Delport, Asif will be looking to take Islamabad beyond 180 in final five overs
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Asif Ali, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Asif Ali, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, BOWLED
Walton goes for the paddle scoop but misses and Wahab makes a mess of his stumps. He’s out for 22 off 14 balls
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 14: Islamabad United 127-2
Runs coming thick and fast for Islamabad United now as Pollard gives away 14 runs
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, wide
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Over 13: Islamabad United 113-2
15 runs come off Dawson’s over as Islamabad target the spinner once again
Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, 2 runs
Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, SIX
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 12: Islamabad United 98-2
Umaid Asif keeps the boundaries at bay in his seven-run over
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Over 11: Islamabad United 91-2
Great stuff by Wahab Riaz as an edged boundary and two leg-byes make up six of the seven runs in that over
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 leg bye
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run
Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, no run
Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 leg bye
Over 10: Islamabad United 84-2
Islamabad getting a move on with wickets in hand in final 10
Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, FOUR
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, SIX
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Over 9: Islamabad United 68-2
Fours off the first and final balls of that over as Pollard goes for 12
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run
Kieron Pollard to Chadwick Walton, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Over 8: Islamabad United 56-2
Ibtisam is doing brilliantly for Peshawar as he gives away six runs and claims a wicket in that over
Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, CAUGHT
Fletcher takes an incredible sliding catch, somehow managing to stop his slide just a few inches away from the boundary rope to dismiss Salt
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, FOUR
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 7: Islamabad United 50-1
Pollard’s slow pace continues to assist him as he gives away six runs in his first over
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run
Kieron Pollard to Phil Salt, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Phil Salt, 1 run
Over 6: Islamabad United 44-1
Wahab Riaz gives away six runs in the final powerplay over
Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, no run
Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run
Over 5: Islamabad United 38-1
Islamabad United look to build innings after Ronchi’s dismissal
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, no run
Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, no run
Over 4: Islamabad United 28-1
Hasan Ali keeps it tight in the two-run over
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Hasan Ali to Phil Salt, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Over 3: Islamabad United 26-1
Salt looking solid as he takes the attack to the pacer
Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, no run
Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run
Over 2: Islamabad United 17-1
Ronchi’s wicket and a boundary come from Ibtisam’s over
Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, 2 runs
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, FOUR
Ibtisam Sheikh to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT
Luke Ronchi is safely caught from the bowling of Ibtisam Sheikh
Over 1: Islamabad United 9-0
Two boundaries come from Luke Ronchi’s bat
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and are bowling against Islamabad United in the fixture.