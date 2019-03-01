PSL 2019 Live Updates – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

PSL 2019 Match 21

Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Date: March 1

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

It’s a top-of-the-table clash as number one Peshawar Zalmi take on second placed Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LIVE

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 18: Peshawar Zalmi 155-5 (need 22 more runs to win)

14 runs come in that over to leave Peshawar needing 22 off the final two

Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone,1 run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, SIX

Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 leg bye

Over 17: Peshawar Zalmi 141-5 (need 36 more runs to win)

Faheem Ashraf gives just six runs as he is supported superbly by the fielders, who stop three potential boundaries in that over

Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Darren Sammy, wide

Over 16: Peshawar Zalmi 135-5 (need 42 more runs to win)

Good over by Sami as seven runs come off it but Islamabad may need to break this partnership soon as it balloons past 50

Mohammad Sami to Liam Dawson, no run

Mohammad Sami to Liam Dawson, 2 runs

Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 2 runs

Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, 2 runs

Mohammad Sami to Darren Sammy, no run

Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 128-5 (need 49 more runs to win)

This top-of-the-table clash is going to go the distance as expected. Too close to call going into the final five overs

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, no run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, no run

Rumman Raees to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 121-5 (need 56 more runs to win)

Zafar Gohar gives away eight runs in that over to finish his spell for 2-30

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 3 runs

Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, no run

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, wide

Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 113-5 (need 64 more runs to win)

Remarkable what an over can do in a T20. 27 runs off that and Peshawar are right back in it

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX + no ball

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 4 byes

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, SIX

Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 86-5 (need 91 more runs to win)

Three runs and a wicket in that over and Peshawar are sinking after their fast start

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, no run

Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run,

Zafar Gohar to Darren Sammy, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Kieron Pollard, STUMPED

Zafar Gohar dismisses Pollard and that may well be that for Peshawar Zalmi

Zafar Gohar to Kieron Pollard, no run

Zafar Gohar to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 83-4 (need 94 more runs to win)

Five runs off Shadab’s fourth over as the leggie finishes his fours over at 2-21

Shadab Khan to Kieron Pollard, no run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 2 runs

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 2 runs

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 78-4 (need 99 more runs to win)

Peshawar have lost their way here and are now in trouble at the halfway mark as runs dry up

Faheem Ashraf to Kieron Pollard, 4 leg byes

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Kieron Pollard, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Umar Amin, CAUGHT

Peshawar losing wickets in quick fashion here as Umar Amin is dismissed by Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf to Umar Amin, no run

Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 71-3 (need 106 more runs to win)

Shadab Khan gets his name in the wicket-taker’s column

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run

Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Dawson, no run

Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, LBW

Imam-ul-Haq tries to reverse sweep Shadab Khan but misses and is adjudged leg before wicket

Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 68-2 (need 109 more runs to win)

Five runs in that over as Islamabad United ramp up the pressure on Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Sami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin, 1 run

Some troubling news as young Nasir Nawaz has been stretchered off on debut

Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 63-2 (need 114 more runs to win)

Five runs and a wicket in that Shadab over as Islamabad look to pull Peshawar back

Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Umar Amin, no run

Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, CAUGHT

Spin does the trick for Islamabad once again and Shadab dismisses Fletcher for 21

Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run

Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 58-1 (need 119 more runs to win)

Five runs off that over as Peshawar’s batsmen know they can now afford to bide their time

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, FOUR

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, no run

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 53-1 (need 124 more runs to win)

Peshawar Zalmi are to a strong start and are going along at well above the required run-rate

Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run

Shadab Khan to Andre Fletcher, no run

Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX

Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 45-1 (need 132 more runs to win)

Gohar goes for 14 in that over but gets the important wicket of Kamran Akmal

Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Zafar Gohar to Imam-ul-Haq, 5 wides

Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, CAUGHT

Zafar Gohar dismisses Kamran Akmal as Islamabad get the pivotal first breakthrough

Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, SIX

Zafar Gohar to Kamran Akmal, no run

Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 31-0 (need 146 more runs to win)

Rumman Raees is sent all over the park as he is hit for three sixes in that over

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run,

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, SIX

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, SIX

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, SIX

Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 12-0 (need 165 more runs to win)

Sami goes for 10 in his first over as Kamran Akmal flicks one off his pad for four

Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, no run

Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 leg bye

Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, wide

Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, FOUR

Mohammad Sami to Kamran Akmal, wide

Mohammad Sami to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 2-0 (need 175 more runs to win)

Rumman Raees keeps it tight as he goes for two runs in the first over

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Andre Fletcher, no run

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Kamran Akmal, no run

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 20: Islamabad United 176 all out

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 leg bye + RUN OUT

Run out off the final ball as well. Islamabad lose five wickets for three runs in eight balls

Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, wide + RUN OUT

Confusion reigns as Zafar Gohar is run out off a wide ball

Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Zafar Gohar, no run

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, BOWLED

Three wickets in three balls. One for Hasan Ali, then a run out and now Wahab gets in on the act by castling Shadab Khan for a golden duck

Wahab Riaz to Nasir Nawaz, RUN OUT

Nasir Nawaz is run out off the first ball of the final over

Over 19: Islamabad United 171-6

10 runs and a wicket come in the penultimate over

Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, BOWLED

Hasan Ali hits Faheem Ashraf’s middle stump and Islamabad lose their sixth

Hasan Ali to Nasir Nawaz, 1 leg bye

Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs

Hasan Ali to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs

Over 18: Islamabad United 160-5

Umaid has his revenge as he dismisses Asif off the final ball after being hit for a six on the previous ball

Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, no run,

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, CAUGHT

Asif Ali departs after scoring 23 off just 12 balls

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, wide

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, SIX

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, 2 runs

Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Nasir Nawaz, 2 runs

Over 17: Islamabad United 149-4

What an over that from this year’s leading wicket-taker. Hasan Ali gives away just four runs to go along with Delport’s wicket

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, 2 runs

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, CAUGHT

Hasan Ali dismisses Delport, who goes for a very well-played 71 off 55 balls

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Over 16: Islamabad United 145-3

Asif Ali smashes Umaid Asif back over his head for a maximum to end that 13-run over

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, SIX

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Asif Ali, no run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 15: Islamabad United 132-3

Delport, Asif will be looking to take Islamabad beyond 180 in final five overs

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Asif Ali, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Asif Ali, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, BOWLED

Walton goes for the paddle scoop but misses and Wahab makes a mess of his stumps. He’s out for 22 off 14 balls

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 14: Islamabad United 127-2

Runs coming thick and fast for Islamabad United now as Pollard gives away 14 runs

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, wide

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Over 13: Islamabad United 113-2

15 runs come off Dawson’s over as Islamabad target the spinner once again

Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, 2 runs

Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, SIX

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Liam Dawson to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 12: Islamabad United 98-2

Umaid Asif keeps the boundaries at bay in his seven-run over

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Over 11: Islamabad United 91-2

Great stuff by Wahab Riaz as an edged boundary and two leg-byes make up six of the seven runs in that over

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 leg bye

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run

Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, no run

Wahab Riaz to Chadwick Walton, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 leg bye

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 10: Islamabad United 84-2

Islamabad getting a move on with wickets in hand in final 10

Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, FOUR

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, SIX

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Over 9: Islamabad United 68-2

Fours off the first and final balls of that over as Pollard goes for 12

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run

Kieron Pollard to Chadwick Walton, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Over 8: Islamabad United 56-2

Ibtisam is doing brilliantly for Peshawar as he gives away six runs and claims a wicket in that over

Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Chadwick Walton, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, CAUGHT

Fletcher takes an incredible sliding catch, somehow managing to stop his slide just a few inches away from the boundary rope to dismiss Salt

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, FOUR

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 7: Islamabad United 50-1

Pollard’s slow pace continues to assist him as he gives away six runs in his first over

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run

Kieron Pollard to Phil Salt, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Phil Salt, 1 run

Over 6: Islamabad United 44-1

Wahab Riaz gives away six runs in the final powerplay over

Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, no run

Wahab Riaz to Phil Salt, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, no run

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter

Over 5: Islamabad United 38-1

Islamabad United look to build innings after Ronchi’s dismissal

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, no run

Liam Dawson to Phil Salt, no run

Over 4: Islamabad United 28-1

Hasan Ali keeps it tight in the two-run over

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Hasan Ali to Phil Salt, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Over 3: Islamabad United 26-1

Salt looking solid as he takes the attack to the pacer

Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, no run

Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Phil Salt, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 17-1

Ronchi’s wicket and a boundary come from Ibtisam’s over

Ibtisam Sheikh to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, 2 runs

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Phil Salt, FOUR

Ibtisam Sheikh to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT

Luke Ronchi is safely caught from the bowling of Ibtisam Sheikh

Over 1: Islamabad United 9-0

Two boundaries come from Luke Ronchi’s bat

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, no run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and are bowling against Islamabad United in the fixture.