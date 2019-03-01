PSL 2019 Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2019 Match 22
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: March 1
Multan Sultans need to win tonight if they are to get out of bottom place but come up against a Quetta Gladiators side that will have designs of claiming top spot.
LIVE UPDATES
MULTAN SULTANS
Over 6: Multan Sultans 35-1
Five runs in that over as the powerplay ends meekly for Multan
Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, no run
Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, wide
Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, no run
Over 5: Multan Sultans 30-1
Quetta bowlers seem in no mood to give away easy runs as just 30 runs come of the first five overs
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 4 byes
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Over 4: Multan Sultans 25-1
Nine runs come off Nawaz’s second over, with Charles hitting him for consecutive fours
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Over 3: Multan Sultans 16-1
Hasnain gives away just three in his first over as early pressure mounts on Multan
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, 1 run
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, 2 runs
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run
Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run
Over 2: Multan Sultans 13-1
Nawaz gives away just five runs and gives Quetta their first wicket as well
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, BOWLED
Muhammad Nawaz once again does the trick for Sarfaraz early on as he castles Vince for nine off six balls
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run
Over 1: Multan Sultans 8-0
Vince unleashes a superb cover drive to take eight runs off Sohail Tanvir’s first over
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, no run
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 2 runs
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and chose to bowl in this fixture.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi pulled off a nerve-wrecking win as they chased down Islamabad United’s 177-run target on the last ball of the match. You can catch the highlight of that high voltage encounter here.
Hello and welcome to the updates of Multan Sultans-Quetta Gladiators.