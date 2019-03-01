PSL 2019 Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2019 Match 22

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: March 1

Multan Sultans need to win tonight if they are to get out of bottom place but come up against a Quetta Gladiators side that will have designs of claiming top spot.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 6: Multan Sultans 35-1

Five runs in that over as the powerplay ends meekly for Multan

Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Dwayne Bravo to Umar Siddiq, no run

Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, wide

Dwayne Bravo to Johnson Charles, no run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 30-1

Quetta bowlers seem in no mood to give away easy runs as just 30 runs come of the first five overs

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 4 byes

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 25-1

Nine runs come off Nawaz’s second over, with Charles hitting him for consecutive fours

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 16-1

Hasnain gives away just three in his first over as early pressure mounts on Multan

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, 1 run

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, 2 runs

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run

Mohammad Hasnain to Charles, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 13-1

Nawaz gives away just five runs and gives Quetta their first wicket as well

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, BOWLED

Muhammad Nawaz once again does the trick for Sarfaraz early on as he castles Vince for nine off six balls

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 8-0

Vince unleashes a superb cover drive to take eight runs off Sohail Tanvir’s first over

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, no run

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Siddiq, 2 runs

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and chose to bowl in this fixture.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi pulled off a nerve-wrecking win as they chased down Islamabad United’s 177-run target on the last ball of the match. You can catch the highlight of that high voltage encounter here.

Hello and welcome to the updates of Multan Sultans-Quetta Gladiators.