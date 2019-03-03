Karachi’s National Stadium gets a makeover ahead of its PSL matches but what of its historic scoreboard?

The National Stadium in Karachi is going to be playing host to eight PSL matches this month so the authorities have decided to give it a mini-makeover.

But one thing that wasn’t touched was the 60-foot tall manual score board at the stadium. The massive structure has grown dilapidated and stands in the stadium like a relic of the past.

The roofs over the stands have been coated with new Teflon cloth and new seats have been installed.

The world’s first solar powered clock was also installed in the stadium but no one remembered the manual scoreboard.

The PCB has fired the 15 people employed to operate the manual scoreboard and won’t be using it for the upcoming PSL matches, so it will stand at the stadium, a silent spectator and symbol of the stadium’s past.

