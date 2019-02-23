Would hate to give Pakistan two points, says Tendulkar on World Cup match boycott

Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar has issued a statement on Twitter regarding the widespread call for India to boycott its cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on June 16.

The statement comes in the wake of an attack on Indian forces in Pulwama, which resulted in the deaths of at least 40 paramilitary personnel. Since the attack, criticism and hostility has been aimed towards Pakistan for facilitating the attackers, and former players and fans have urged India to boycott the World Cup match.

Tendulkar, in the first part of his statement said he’d personally hate to give Pakistan two points if India boycotts the match. But in the second part of his statement, the legendary batsmen said India comes first and he’d support any decision made by the country.

India previously denied visas to Pakistan’s shooting team for participation in the shooting World Cup being held in the neighboring country.

The International Olympic Committee, in response, has suspended all Olympic-related events hosted by India until the participation of all players is guaranteed in future events.

