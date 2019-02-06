Will try my best to live up to expectations, says Sarfaraz

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he will try his best to live up to the expectations of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and of the country’s cricketing fans.

He made the statement during a media briefing in Lahore after being named captain of the team for this year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

“God willing, we will do what is best for Pakistan as a team and it is an honour for me to lead the side,” said Sarfaraz. “It is an honour for me that my name is up there with the legends who have led the team in previous World Cups.”

Answering a question, Sarfaraz said that he had not imagined leading the side for such a long period of time.

Speculations were rife that Sarfaraz may not be retained as skipper due to some indifferent performances of late. However, many senior cricketers had voiced their support in favour of his captaincy.

Pakistan’s begin their 2019 World Cup campaign on May 31 against West Indies in Nottingham.