West Indies Women claim series in super over

A nail-biter of a second T20I between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women went the way of the visitors at Karachi’s Southend Club to give them the three-match series 2-0.

Both sides scored 132 before Pakistan were completely blown away in the super over, losing the six-ball each clash by 17 runs.

Deandra Dottin, who had scored 90 off 60 balls in the previous game, smashed 18 runs off Sana Mir’s over with the help of two sixes and a four to give the Women in Green a steep 19-run target in their six balls.

The hosts were always going to be up against it and could only manage one run in three balls against the lanky Shakera Selman who dismissed both openers Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar on golden ducks to end the super over prematurely.

The Women in Green had been rolled over in the first game but gave a much better account of themselves in the second clash after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Pakistan Women lost Umaima Sohail for a duck in the very first over but didn’t panic and managed to score 132-4 in their 20 overs. Javeria Khan (26 off 28 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof, who was her side’s top scorer for the second game running with 31 off 34 balls, consolidated the ship before Aliya Riaz came up with a superb 13-ball cameo that yielded 23 runs.

The bowling was much tighter too this time around and Dottin was the first wicket to fall when she was dismissed for 22 off 24 with the score at 30.

The match was a topsy turvy one that went into the final over in which West Indies needed 13. The first three yielded nine while the next three yielded three runs and a wicket as momentum continued to shift with every ball.

Chinelle Henry scampered back for a two off the final ball to take the game into the one-sided super over.