West Indies assistant coach Logie praises Imran Khan’s leadership

West Indies Women assistant coach Gus Logie hailed the leadership of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and the way he inspired his side during the 1992 World Cup, while also wishing him all the best as the country’s Prime Minister.

Logie, who is currently touring Pakistan along with the West Indies Women team, said few gave the Men in Green a chance during that historic World Cup.

“One of the greatest memories I have is when he [Imran] lifted the World Cup in Australia,” said Logie. “All during that tour, not many gave Pakistan a chance of winning that World Cup because you had powerhouses like us and you had powerhouses like Australia playing at home. For him lifting that trophy was tremendous.”

Logie also hailed the former all-rounder’s leadership skills. “To see the way he brought on the young players was brilliant. He has done tremendously as a leader. It’s nice to come to Pakistan when you have a former cricketer as the Prime Minister and I wish him all the best. He is a man of high integrity, we played against each other. A true champion.”

Logie was once a regular fixture of the West Indies side, playing in 52 Tests and 158 ODIs during his international career, and remembers touring Karachi with the team.

“The memory I have of Karachi is incredible. I remember playing in Karachi against Waqar Younis for the first time,” said the 58-year-old.

“The pace of the young man. He jolted all of us. Many of us came here with high backlifts, but before we left Pakistan a lot of us kept our bats close to the ground. The yorkers that he bowled at such high pace. What was most important was the rivalry that we had back in the days. We certainly miss that kind of cricket in the world today.”

Logie also took the time to praise the support that fans provide for cricket. “That is the sort of thing we have grown accustomed to when we visit Pakistan,” he said. “We look forward to more tours not only the women but also the international men’s teams so that they can enjoy the closeness and the fierce rivalries that have always been part and parcel of Pakistan cricket. The warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people is something that we will always cherish.”