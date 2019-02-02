Wasim speaks out against series to series captain policy

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram voiced his support for retaining Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper of the cricket team.

“Captains are not picked according to series. Cricket is not played in your backyard. Series to series captain policy makes other players think that their turn to lead the side may be next. If it is suggested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), then I am against it as it makes no common sense,” he said in a ceremony at Karachi’s Marriott Hotel on Friday.

The member of cricket committee that there is no time to replace Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper because the World Cup is very near. He added, “The players are set and they should know who is their leader.”

Akram — speaking on the punishment of Sarfraz Ahmed for his racial slur towards South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo — said that he committed a mistake and has been reprimanded for it.

The former fast-bowler, speaking on the leadership of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said that he has been newly appointed on the position and will take some time to understand the situation.