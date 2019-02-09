Waqar Younis thinks Sarfraz Ahmed has what it takes to win the World Cup for Pakistan

Former fast-bowler Waqar Younis said that captain Sarfraz Ahmed has what it takes to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Pakistan.

Waqar — who led the side in the 2003 edition of the World Cup — congratulated the wicketkeeper-batsman for getting picked as skipper for the mega event in England and Wales this summer.

Congratulations Sarfaraz on getting selected as Captain for the World Cup 2019..It is a great honour and a massive responsibility..You have what it takes to bring the Trophy home #AllTheBest @SarfarazA_54 @TheRealPCB — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 6, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Sarfaraz as the side’s captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Related: Pakistan retain Sarfraz Ahmed as captain for 2019 World Cup

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani had said during a media briefing that Sarfraz has a very good captaincy record and also led the Under-19 side as well.

The Men in Green begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 bid against the West Indies on May 31 in Nottingham.