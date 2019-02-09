Waqar Younis thinks Sarfraz Ahmed has what it takes to win the World Cup for Pakistan

February 9, 2019

Photo: AFP

Former fast-bowler Waqar Younis said that captain Sarfraz Ahmed has what it takes to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Pakistan.

Waqar — who led the side in the 2003 edition of the World Cup — congratulated the wicketkeeper-batsman for getting picked as skipper for the mega event in England and Wales this summer.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Sarfaraz as the side’s captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani had said during a media briefing that Sarfraz has a very good captaincy record and also led the Under-19 side as well.

The Men in Green begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 bid against the West Indies on May 31 in Nottingham.

 
 
 

