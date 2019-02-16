Twitter reacts to second day of PSL4

The second day of the Pakistan Super League’s fourth edition saw Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans in a tight encounter while Quetta Gladiators emerging triumphant against Peshawar Zalmi.

Let’s take a look at some of the best that Twitter had to offer during the second day.

Wahab Riaz came up with a new style of celebration for the campaign.

PSL is back and so is Wahab Riaz, This time with a new celebration 😎#PZvQG #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/vRQ9AmgIuD — Zalmi Qalandars 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) February 15, 2019

Christopher Reeve would be proud of Umar Akmal’s innings.

Umar Akmal playing to his true potential#PZvQG pic.twitter.com/TTNyxZ4Rd3 — Greenistan (@Greenistan47) February 15, 2019

Shahid Afridi failed to play a long innings once again.

Twitter was rife with talk of Umar Akmal returning to the national side.

Multan Sultans fans must be feeling this way about Liam Livingstone.

Time to make Livingstone Dead stone — سارہ احمد (@Saraahahahaha) February 15, 2019

Is that you, Wahab Riaz?

wahab riaz is that you ? pic.twitter.com/M7cFVICoct — Lahore Qalandar (@chupkr_oye) February 15, 2019

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.