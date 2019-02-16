Twitter reacts to second day of PSL4

The second day of the Pakistan Super League’s fourth edition saw Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans in a tight encounter while Quetta Gladiators emerging triumphant against Peshawar Zalmi.
Let’s take a look at some of the best that Twitter had to offer during the second day.
Wahab Riaz came up with a new style of celebration for the campaign.
PSL is back and so is Wahab Riaz, This time with a new celebration 😎#PZvQG #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/vRQ9AmgIuD
— Zalmi Qalandars 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) February 15, 2019
Christopher Reeve would be proud of Umar Akmal’s innings.
Umar Akmal playing to his true potential#PZvQG pic.twitter.com/TTNyxZ4Rd3
— Greenistan (@Greenistan47) February 15, 2019
Shahid Afridi failed to play a long innings once again.
That’s why he got out.#PSL4 #WelComeCrownPrince pic.twitter.com/cF1QShKNlX
— Shahid Abbas (@IamEngrShahid) February 15, 2019
Twitter was rife with talk of Umar Akmal returning to the national side.
Micky Arthur right now: pic.twitter.com/gX5nbELVso
— ZEE 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) February 16, 2019
Multan Sultans fans must be feeling this way about Liam Livingstone.
Time to make Livingstone Dead stone
— سارہ احمد (@Saraahahahaha) February 15, 2019
Is that you, Wahab Riaz?
wahab riaz is that you ? pic.twitter.com/M7cFVICoct
— Lahore Qalandar (@chupkr_oye) February 15, 2019
