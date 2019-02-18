Thumb injury rules out Mohammad Hafeez from rest of PSL4

Lahore Qalandars confirmed that captain Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out of remainder of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hafeez sustained a thumb injury during Lahore Qalandars’ fixture against Karachi Kings on Saturday. Scans revealed that he suffered a fracture and would require a surgery.

The all-rounder will be out of action for four to six weeks.

The captain has been released from the Qalandars squad and he will be replaced with a substitute player.

“This is extremely disappointing for us that Hafeez has been injured and won’t be available to Qalandars for the tournament. We wish him quick recovery and back in action soon,” said team manager Sameen Rana.

Former South African captain AB de Villiers led the side in Hafeez’s absence in the fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars are at sixth place on the points table with two points after registering one victory in their three games.